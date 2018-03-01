Giants GM Dave Gettleman isn't against trading the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Giants GM Dave Gettleman open to trading No. 2 overall pick

“Are we open for business? Any decision I make’s gonna be in the best interest of the New York football Giants, plain and simple,” Gettleman told reporters at the combine Wednesday. “So if someone makes me an offer I can’t refuse, would I move back? It depends upon who’s there.”

April's draft is loaded with quarterback talent in USC's Sam Darnold, UCLA's Josh Rosen, Wyoming's Josh Allen and Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield but Gettleman's multiple endorsements of Eli Manning and the team's needs elsewhere could provoke Gettleman to trading down and acquiring multiple draft picks.

Gettleman also elaborated on the No. 2 pick saying the team would not trade the selection if there was someone they viewed as a "Hall of Fame player" available.

That player could be Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, who is viewed as one of the best players in the draft and a player in a position of need for the Giants.

Recently, no running back has been selected higher than No. 4 overall since the Browns took Trent Richardson third in 2012. With the gluttony of QBs in the draft worthy of a top pick, and about half the league trying to find their future franchise signal-caller, it may be prudent to trade down.

"I think we’ve got to keep an open mind on this, and we certainly want to make our team better," the Giants' GM said. "And I think that’s the approach we’re taking.”