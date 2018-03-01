Hideki Matsuyama practices for first time since WD at Phoenix

Hideki Matsuyama practiced for the first time Wednesday since withdrawing from the Phoenix Open with a left wrist injury.
Hideki Matsuyama practiced for the first time today since WD at Phoenix. As I previously reported the goal is still to play @arnoldpalmer at Bay Hill. pic.twitter.com/INVZyeUZ6b
— Ryan Burr (@RyanBurr) February 28, 2018
Matsuyama, who was going for a three-peat at the Phoenix Open, has not played since, but he's expected back next month for the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.
Ranked sixth in the world, Matsuyama had put together four top-5 finishes in the span of six starts before suffering the injury. His most recent win came last summer at the WGC — Bridgestone Invitational.
Despite his injury, Matsuyama could still be among the favorites at Augusta National this year, considering the 26-year-old has finished no worse than t-11 in his last three tries.