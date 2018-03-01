Solomon returns for Comm Games as Hale loses appeal

Steve Solomon has never been more ready to make a real mark in what shapes as one of the strongest events at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

The sky seemed the limit for a teenaged Solomon when he qualified for the men's 400m final at the London Olympics, the first Australian to do so in 24 years.

A string of back and hamstring injuries had hampered his progress since and concerns over a possible recurrence were the main reason he decided not to fly back from the US to compete at the February selection trials.

That calculated gamble paid off with no one else bettering the qualifying standard, freeing the way for Solomon to be among the discretionary additions on Thursday to the full 109-strong Games track and field team.

The most-notable omission is reigning women's high jump champion Eleanor Patterson, who has competed only sparingly over the summer.

Patterson was second at the trials with 1.83m - 13cm shy of her PB - but was overlooked by selectors in favour of Nicola McDermott.

FULL AUSSIE SQUAD: Every member in every track and field event

National 100m record holder Melissa Breen and 2015 world championships long jump silver medallist Fabrice Lapierre were among the established athletes who received the nod from selectors despite not gaining automatic berths.

Solomon endured some nerve-wracking moments after deciding to skip the trials.

"But I knew it was going to be the best thing for me and my preparation for the Games," the 24-year-old told AAP.

"I'm really happy the selectors recognised the shape I'm in.

"Knowing I'd have to do the trip again in another five weeks' time was going to put me at too much risk, especially as my body has been really behaving lately.

"I didn't want to unsettle that equilibrium."

Even with South African superstar Wayne van Niekerk absent through injury and 2014 Commonwealth Games champ Kirani James also a near-certain non-starter, the men's 400m on the Gold Coast will be loaded.

Five of the six-fastest 400m runners on the world rankings last year came from Commonwealth nations. Another - Bralon Taplin from Grenada - heads the global indoor list in 2018.

Solomon is also high on the world indoor rankings, having smashed the national record in February at a US meet.

"The 400 at the Commonwealth Games is basically the Olympic Games bar one American typically," said Solomon, who will also head up the 4x400m relay squad.

"The competition is going to be super hot and that just makes me more excited."

All seven of the Australian athletes who challenged their non-selection - including 800m runner Jeff Riseley and Jack Hale in the individual 100m - were unsuccessful in their appeals.

In other selection highlights:

* Breen was named in the individual women's 100m and the 4x100m relay despite withdrawing from the trials after the opening round

* Luke Mathews was given the nod to double up in the 800m and 1500m

* Versatile Lauren Wells was selected in her pet race, the women's 400m hurdles, along with the long jump and the 4x400m relay, although she will almost certainly have to drop one of the individual events due to a scheduling clash.

The 109-strong team includes 19 para-athletes, headed by veteran wheelchair racer Kurt Fearnley, who will contest the 1500m and marathon in his major championships swan song.