Netherlands made a winning start to the country's hosting of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships by taking two of the three gold medals on offer during the opening night.

World Championships go double Dutch as Kenny beaten on return

This year's championships are taking place at the Omnisport Apeldoorn, where six-time Olympic champion Jason Kenny and wife Laura are making their returns from a post-Rio hiatus to have a baby.

But Jason and his Great Britain colleagues had to settle for silver in the team sprint, as Nils van 't Hoenderdaal, Harrie Lavreysen and Matthijs Buchli led the host nation to a first-ever gold in the event, which saw France take bronze.

Kirsten Wild also sparked jubilation around the velodrome with her victory in the women's scratch, topping the podium ahead of Jolien D'Hoore of Belgium and Denmark's Amalie Dideriksen, reclaiming a title she last won in 2015.

Wednesday's remaining gold medal went to Miriam Welte and Kristina Vogel in the team sprint, the German pairing having previously dominated the discipline with three consecutive world titles from 2012 to 2014 - a period that also included Olympic gold in London.

Netherlands finished second to Welte and Vogel, with Russia completing the top three.