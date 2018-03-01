Antoine Griezmann has continued his hot streak for Atletico Madrid by scoring his 100th goal for the club in all competitions.

Griezmann reaches 100 goals for Atletico Madrid

The France international hit a hat-trick against Sevilla on Sunday to move onto 99 strikes for Atletico, who sit second in the LaLiga table behind leaders Barcelona.

And the 26-year-old brought up three figures after 26 minutes of Wednesday's home game against Leganes, running on to Koke's precise throughball to score.

Griezmann added his 101st Atletico Madrid goal before the interval, smashing home a 25-yard free-kick to put his side on track for an eighth straight league win.

The forward is the third player to reach 100 goals for Atletico Madrid since the turn of the century, following Sergio Aguero and Fernando Torres to the landmark.

Griezmann, linked with a move to Barcelona at the end of the season, will have the chance to maintain his sensational goalscoring form when Diego Simeone's men visit Camp Nou in a huge match in the title race on Sunday.