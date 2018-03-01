Coupe de France: Chambly shock Strasbourg to reach semis

Chambly shocked Strasbourg to reach the semi-finals of the Coupe de France on Wednesday, joining Les Herbiers as an unexpected presence in the last four.

Lassana Doucoure was the hero for Chambly, finishing from close range to score the only goal of the game with seven minutes to go and book a semi-final spot for the third-tier side.

Strasbourg were the first Ligue 1 side beaten by Chambly on their run to the semi-finals, where they join fellow Championnat National side Les Herbiers.

On Tuesday, Stephane Masala's men knocked out Lens of Ligue 2 on penalties, triumphing 4-2 in the shoot-out after a goalless draw at Stade de la Beaujoire.

It is the second time two sides from outside the top two divisions have reached the semi-finals of the Coupe de France in the 21st century.

Quevilly and Gazelec Ajaccio got through to the last four in 2012, with the former side beaten by Lyon in the final of the tournament.