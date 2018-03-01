Looking for players poised to make a big impact with their new MLS clubs?

The top acquisitions in MLS this offseason

Here is a statistical look at the top acquisitions made by MLS sides this offseason (listed in alphabetical order by last name).

Before we get started, here are some honorable mentions: Darlington Nagbe to Atlanta United, Brooks Lennon to Real Salt Lake, Kei Kamara to Vancouver Whitecaps, and David Ousted to D.C. United.

David Accam, Philadelphia United

The Union needed a player who could pose a threat alongside C.J. Sapong. They found a weapon in David Accam. The former Fire player had 22 goals+assists last season, tied for 11th in the league with Sebastian Giovinco. Additionally, Accam had four shots on fast breaks last season, tied for the fourth-most in the league last year, two of which found the back of the net. He was one of the more accurate shot takers last year.



72% - @iamdavidaccam put 72% of his shots on target (ex. blocks) last season, the best rate of any @MLS player with at least five goals. Precise.

— OptaJack (@OptaJack) January 19, 2018



The Union have made the playoffs only twice since joining the league in 2010. With the addition of Accam, it will give them the attacking boost they need to be a playoff contender.

Yamil Asad, D.C. United

D.C. United scored just 31 goals last season, tied for the fewest in MLS. Yamil Asad created 54 chances last year, the most of any Atlanta United player. Atlanta had 70 goals last season, second-most in the league. Asad was a menace as a shooter from outside the box.



40 - New #DCU-signing Yamil Asad shot 40% from outside the box, tied for the third best among #MLS players who took at least 25 shots outside the box. Lazer. pic.twitter.com/JKlcmYsJB7

— OptaJack (@OptaJack) February 13, 2018



D.C.'s attacking squad should be excited to see the arrival of Asad as they were one of two teams without a player to have scored eight goals (along with Real Salt Lake).

Ezequiel Barco, Atlanta United

Atlanta United continued to splash the cash this offseason, breaking the MLS transfer record for young Argentine winger Ezequiel Barco. He was a very creative player at Independiente, having created the most chances of any player in the Copa Sudamericana with 24 while providing three assists.



5 & 59 - Since his debut, no #Independiente player has assisted more goals or created more chances in league play than Ezequiel #Barco. Creator. pic.twitter.com/1hO8zBynUK

— OptaJack (@OptaJack) January 12, 2018



Barco will join a side that loves to press forward and score. At times last season, it looked as if Atlanta could not miss. He will hope that he can join in on the fun.

Magnus Wolff Eikrem, Seattle Sounders

Seattle brought in Magnus Wolff Eikrem as he is a proven creator, especially after losing Joevin Jones who had the second most assists for the Sounders with 11.



18 - Over the last two @AllsvenskanSE seasons, new @SoundersFC-signing @WolffEikrem10 had 18 assists, 2nd most in the league. Provider.

— OptaJack (@OptaJack) January 30, 2018



With Jordan Morris out for the season, the Sounders will need Wolff Eikrem to be as productive as possible. In his first season with Malmo FF in the Swedish Allsvenskan, he had seven goals and no assists. Over the next two seasons, he recorded 18 assists while adding five goals. Seattle will hope he can bring his scoring totals from his first year along with the vision and creativity from his last two seasons with Malmo.

Benny Feilhaber, Los Angeles FC

With Los Angeles FC in its inaugural season in MLS, bringing in a player who is familiar with the league can be very useful. When that player is one of the most prolific players in the league over the last couple of seasons, that's even better. Benny Feilhaber has been a constant force since coming to MLS in 2011. He has 84 goals+assists since 2011, tied for 14th most over that span. He became an integral part of Sporting Kansas City when he moved there before the 2013 season.



70 - Since joining Sporting Kansas City in 2013, Benny Feilhaber has been involved in 70 of the team's 221 goals (29 Gs, 41 As). Generator. pic.twitter.com/v7n9DvglGQ

— OptaJack (@OptaJack) January 4, 2018



Feilhaber also brings a proficiency of banging home goals from the penalty spot. He has scored 12 spot kicks since the start of 2013, tied for the sixth most in league play over that span. LAFC picked up a fantastic player who could have an absolutely massive impact in their first season.

Ola Kamara, L.A. Galaxy

The Galaxy had a goals issue last season when they scored just 45 times, their fewest since 2010, when they scored 44. The Galaxy made it to the semifinals that season in large part because they conceded only 26 goals. In 2017, they conceded a franchise record 67 goals and finished last in the West. Bringing in Ola Kamara will certainly help in the goals-scoring department. The Norwegian striker has been one of the most prolific finishers since joining the league.



34 - Ola Kamara has scored 34 goals in 59 #MLS regular season appearances since 2016, tied for the fourth most in that time. Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/P1yxLQeU7q

— OptaJack (@OptaJack) January 20, 2018



Kamara’s minutes per goal average of 139 is fifth best in the league since the start of 2016. If he can bang in goals like he has shown in the past, he could fill a massive role for the Galaxy and put them back into the playoff hunt.

Sacha Kljestan, Orlando City SC

When you think of players who create on a consistent basis in MLS, Sacha Kljestan should be the first name that pops to mind. Since joining the league he averages 3.1 chances created per game, the most in the league among players who have played in at least two seasons over that span.



51 - Since joining MLS, Sacha Kljestan has 51 assists and 297 chances created in league play, 14 and 75 more (respectively) than any other player. Marvel. pic.twitter.com/5QUjXNJzYB

— OptaJack (@OptaJack) January 2, 2018



Kljestan is also deadly from set pieces. Since 2015, he has created 123 chances from set pieces, 43 more than the next-closest player over that span. He has recorded 12 assists from set plays, the most in the league since he entered the league. Orlando was looking for a way to create goal scoring opportunities for Dom Dwyer and they found arguably the best option in the league.

Damir Kreilach, Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake narrowly missed the playoffs last season, falling just two points behind San Jose, which ultimately grabbed the sixth spot in the West. Real Salt Lake was one of two teams to not have a player with eight goals last season along with D.C. United. The addition of Damir Kreilach could be a step in the right direction in finding a consistent goal scorer. Kreilach netted 33 goals since 2013 for Union Berlin, tied for fifth most in Bundesliga 2.



47 - Since joining Union Berlin ahead of the 2013-14 season, new #RSL-signing Damir Kreilach had 47 goals+assists, the 6th most of any player in the 2. Bundesliga over that span. Influential. pic.twitter.com/1AzX2bqq3E

— OptaJack (@OptaJack) February 7, 2018



RSL will hope that Kreilach can open up space for the likes of Brooks Lennon, Joao Plata and Yura Movsisyan.

Justin Meram, Orlando City SC

Orlando has yet to make the playoffs since joining the league in 2015. They appear to be extremely determined to break that trend. The addition of Justin Meram alongside Sacha Kljestan looks to be one of the most dangerous midfield tandems in the league. Meram brings a do-it-all toolkit with him to Orlando.



2 - Justin Meram is one of two #MLS players with 40+ goals, 30+ assists and 200+ completed dribbles since the start of 2011 (inc. playoffs). Adept. pic.twitter.com/o3thfh6Eok

— OptaJack (@OptaJack) January 29, 2018



Since joining the league in 2011, Meram has taken 250 total shots (excluding blocks), the sixth most among midfielders over that span. He has a 48.4 percent shooting accuracy (excluding blocks), fourth best among midfielders with at least 250 shots. Justin Meram brings loads of experience to Orlando, including two deep playoff runs with Columbus, experience the Lions will hope can take them on a deep playoff run as well.

Gregory van der Wiel, Toronto FC

As the saying goes, the rich get richer, and sure enough, they have. With the addition of Gregory van der Wiel, Toronto is poised to be an even more dangerous team than it was last season. The Dutch international had some very productive years while playing in Ligue 1 for Paris Saint-Germain.



12 - While at PSG from 2012-2016, new Toronto-signing Gregory van der Wiel had 12 assists, the third most among defenders over that span. Supply. pic.twitter.com/jbVQ2pS1Vq

— OptaJack (@OptaJack) February 1, 2018



In his 43 appearances for the Dutch national team since his debut on Feb. 11, 2009, it averaged 14 shots per game and 14.3 crosses per game. In the 66 games he did not appear in, the Dutch averaged 12.2 shots per game and 12.2 crosses per game. Toronto will hope that van der Wiel can bring his experience to bolster its back line as well as help create attacking opportunities for one of the most lethal strike duos in the league. The depth and skill he brings to this side is massive and could be a difference maker in their success this season.