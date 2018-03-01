Welcome to spring training, where everything’s made up and the runs don’t matter.

Trimmer Hanley Ramirez says he wants 30-30 season, but that's a super long shot

It’s that magical time of the year when baseball seeps back into the world, when our timelines are filled with grainy photos and videos of players in t-shirts and shorts jogging on the warning track and playing catch. It’s when the kids from Double-A play with the big leaguers, and when we hold our collective breath and hope that not too many of them tear their ligaments in their elbows before the real games begin. It’s when we wonder why there are coaches riding camels in the Nats’ camp .

It’s also when ridiculous claims are made and when everyone’s in the best shape of their lives. Sure enough, both are true of Hanley Ramirez.

First he showed up to camp looking far less bulky. Ramirez told reporters he’s been on the Tom Brady plan, and that he’s dropped 15 pounds. Now he’s told Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe that he plans to go 30-30 this year.

For the uninitiated, a 30-30 season is one in which a batter hits at least 30 home runs and steals at least 30 bases. It’s only been done a relative handful of times , including once by Ramirez himself in 2008. The most recent players to go 30-30 are Mike Trout and Ryan Braun, who both did it in 2012. Having the physical tools to pull off a 30-30 season is obviously quite desirable, as power and speed are tools that aren’t usually found in great abundance in the same player, and it’s always good when a single player can impact the game in different ways.

It’s pretty awesome when you can hit home runs like Eric Thames, but also get on base enough and be fast enough to steal bases like Jose Altuve. Altuve was just six homers away from going 30-30 this past season, so in short, it’s awesome to be Jose Altuve.

So, can Ramirez do it? Let’s look at some historic precedent. Ramirez is going to be playing his Age 34 season this year. Nobody older than 32 has gone 30-30, which makes sense given that speed is one of the first tools to erode with age. Not even Barry Bonds, who stole quite a few bags before he became the size of a small mountain, was able to go 30-30 after his 33rd birthday. Ramirez was 24 when he had his 30-30 campaign in 2008. He last stole 20 bases in 2012, and hasn’t been in double-digits since before signing with the Red Sox. You can see where this is going.

Between the presences of J.D. Martinez and Mitch Moreland, it’s also fair to wonder just how much playing time Ramirez is actually going to get this year. Martinez figures to get the lion’s share of the plate appearances the DH slot has to offer because he’s ridiculously good at hitting baseballs. That means Ramirez is going to have to substantially out-hit the steady-handed Moreland to wrest away the first base job. It should be doable, but it’s also far from a given.

Let’s assume that Ramirez is able to be the everyday first baseman and gets a full season’s worth of plate appearances. We’re not too worried about his ability to crank dingers, as he’s still got the power to hit 30 bombs if he stays healthy. It’s the steals that are the issue.

Ramirez put up a .361 OBP in 2015, his best campaign with the Red Sox. He stole nine bases and was caught three times. That’s a 75 percent success rate, just below the 80 percent that standard sabermetric reasoning states is needed for going for steals to be worth it (and that number may be low). At a 75 percent rate, Ramirez would need to run 40 times to snag 30 bags.

Those nine steals, though, were likely born of opportunity and teams not expecting Ramirez to run. If Ramirez is going for 30 steals, people are going to catch on at some point. He’s going to need more than the element of surprise to swipe 30 bags. There were just six players who cracked 30 steals last year. Three of them (Dee Gordon, Billy Hamilton and Trea Turner) feature speed as their primary attraction. If we’re going to put a 34-year-old Hanley Ramirez into that bunch, we’re going to need to get funky.

The last first baseman to steal more than 30 bags was Paul Goldschmidt, who swiped 32 in 2016. He was 28 years old when he did it, and he’s the only first baseman to accomplish the feat since the turn of the century. All in all, there have been 43 player seasons in which a first baseman has stolen 30 bases. The oldest player do it was 34-year-old Dan McGann in 1906, when the game was markedly different than it is now.

First basemen simply don’t steal this much. They’re usually bigger guys who are there to mash, not to run. Ramirez wouldn’t just have to buck the trend, he’d essentially have to become one of the best players in baseball. It would be a remarkable turnaround, and it would make the Red Sox even more dangerous than they already are. Ramirez would almost surely garner some MVP votes.

It’s a fun thing to imagine for sure. A Ramirez renaissance would be one of the more unlikely storylines for the upcoming season.

So just how good is the TB12 method at peeling away the years, exactly?

Well, it depends on how much you believe what Brady and Alex Guerrero say. The regimen focuses on flexibility and building up small muscles rather than heavy lifting. Brady preaches a diet filled with the most health-intuitive stuff you can find, a good portion of which is oh-so-conveniently available from his website. Lots of water infused with the TB12 electrolyte mixture, lots of protein shakes with the TB12 protein powder, lots of TB12 snacks, and so on.

Brady himself is clearly a paragon of athleticism maintained well beyond the shelf life of a usual athlete, but it’s probably safer to attribute that to his natural gifts than to his cottage industry. You don’t need multiple paragraphs running down how Brady was a freak athlete before the TB12 craze took off. You know how good he was, and still is.

Hanley Ramirez is not Tom Brady. Ramirez has been a damn good athlete in his own right, but has also been prone to getting thick and stocky. He’s slimmed down before, as he did before the 2016 season. Injuries have been part of what’s robbed him of his all-around athleticism (remember when he was a shortstop?), but he’s also not as young as he once was. While it’s likely that he’s gained some speed back, it’s probably more in the vein of his 2016 numbers.

It’s going to take more than 40 attempts for Ramirez to reach 30 steals. Again, opposing teams would start to realize what’s coming.

Who knows whether Ramirez was being serious when he proclaimed his intent to get back to the 30-30 club. It’s better if he was. Baseball, and all sports, really, are about setting crazy goals and dreaming on them. Hit this round ball with this round bat and make it go a long way. Race some other people on ice skates. Put the ball in the net on the other side of the field, but don’t use your hands. Use big pole to propel yourself over a bar and go as far as possible.

Hit 30 home runs and steal 30 bases in the same season. Do it at age 34 after your speed has been fading away for years. Commit yourself to a new diet and new workout regimen to make it happen after your team signs a couple of players to eat away at plate appearances that used to be yours. Make the All-Star team. Get some down-ballot MVP votes. Revitalize your career.

It’s not a good thing to bet on. It’s almost certainly not going to happen.

Crazy goals can be a good thing to have, so good for Ramirez for getting in shape and giving himself a puncher’s chance.