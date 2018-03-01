Aussie teen's brilliant reaction to making Comm Games team

18-year-old Laura Taylor burst into tears in the pool after upstaging Olympic bronze medallist Emma McKeon, before delivering a brilliant post-race interview.

Kyle Chalmers stole the show at the Australian swimming championships on Wednesday night after golden girl McKeon began her marathon program with a stumble.

First, Ariarne Titmus shot her down in McKeon's pet event, the 200m freestyle final.

Then McKeon was upset in her new event, the 200m butterfly.

Taylor shaved almost two seconds off her PB to clock 2:06.80 and book a Games berth, relegating McKeon to silver yet again.

The 18-year-old immediately burst into tears after looking up at the board and realising her accomplishments.

"I just can't believe it," Taylor told Channel 7 after the race. "It's unbelievable."

The local Gold Coast girl had a hoard of supporters cheering her on in the stands.

"My family, extended family and about 20 of my school friends are here, and some of my teachers as well," she said.

McKeon said she was encouraged by her top-three finishes which should ensure Games selection in both events.

McKeon hopes to contest seven events, including relays, at the Gold Coast Games.

Meenwhile, Olympic champion Chalmers hung on to claim his first national title, eclipsing a quality field to win 200m freestyle gold.

The Rio 100m gold medallist clocked one minute, 46.49 seconds to hold out defending champion Mack Horton by 0.27 of a second with Alex Graham third on the opening night of the four day trials.

Multiple national champion Cameron McEvoy finished last.

In other results, Emily Seebohm claimed her 11th 100m backstroke national title while her partner Mitch Larkin (men's 100m backstroke), Taylor McKeown (women's 200m breaststroke), Matthew Wilson (men's 200m breaststroke), and David Morgan (men's 200m butterfly) were other opening night winners.

with AAP