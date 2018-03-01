VAR controversy dominates replay as Spurs are pegged back

News

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Controversial video assistant referee (VAR) decisions dominated the first half of Tottenham's FA Cup fifth-round replay with Rochdale, as Mauricio Pochettino's side had a goal and a penalty disallowed at Wembley.

Referee Paul Tierney consulted VAR before ruling out Erik Lamela's fifth-minute effort for an alleged shirt-pull by Fernando Llorente in the build-up, but Son Heung-min made amends by firing the home side ahead 18 minutes later.

Further controversy followed when Spurs were awarded a penalty for a foul on Kieran Trippier after another lengthy VAR consultation by Tierney, who then ruled out Son's subsequent spot-kick for feinting during his run-up.

Rochdale then levelled the match through Stephen Humphrys, leaving the crowd frustrated at having sat through lengthy VAR stoppages before seeing their side pegged back by League One opposition.


