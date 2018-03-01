Alabama has added some much-needed quarterback depth to its 2018 roster with ECU grad transfer Gardner Minshew, who reportedly committed to the Tide on Wednesday, per Sports Illustrated.

Alabama reportedly gets commitment from ECU grad transfer Gardner Minshew

One of the biggest draws to Alabama, Minshew said, was his ability to garner valuable coaching expertise from Nick Saban and his staff. Alabama was the first team to respond to Minshew after he graduated in December and sent his release to several schools throughout the South.

MORE: Sizing up Bama QB competition

“I was definitely surprised,” Minshew told Sports Illustrated. “I wasn’t expecting that but I’m really excited about the opportunity. I want to get into coaching after my playing career is done. Being around that atmosphere and to be around Coach Saban would be such an invaluable experience.”

Minshew, who completed 174 of 304 passes for 2,140 yards for 16 touchdowns to seven interceptions for the Pirates in 2017, knows he likely won't become the Tide's starting quarterback with Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts on the roster. Still, his transfer offers him the opportunity to kick-start his coaching career and gives the Tide additional depth at quarterback: According to Alabama's 2018 roster, redshirt-freshman Mac Jones and junior Kyle Edwards are the only other quarterbacks behind tagovailoa and Hurts, neither of whom has thrown a pass in college.

That doesn't mean Minshew won't try to give Tagovailoa and Hurts some competition in fall camp, however.

“I’m a competitor. I’d like to get into that mix and I’ll take my chances," Minshew said. “I’m going to be the best teammate I can be.”