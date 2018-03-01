Rob Gronkowski returning to Patriots in 2018, report says

Rob Gronkowski won't be working in Hollywood full-time anytime soon.

The Patriots tight end has decided to return in 2018 after he said he was thinking about his future, NFL Media reported Wednesday.



The expectation is that #Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski will return for 2018 after pondering his future, I’m told. He may never make a grand announcement, but the belief is entertainment opportunities (acting WWE) will wait. pic.twitter.com/WwbLZS4zfy

— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 28, 2018



Gronkowski said after the Patriots' Super Bowl 52 loss to the Eagles that he was contemplating stepping away from football. He reportedly wanted to dip his toes into the entertainment business, which would include acting and perhaps participating in professional wrestling.

"He took several weeks off to kind of let loose and put football on the back of his mind and really kind of set himself free after football," reporter Ian Rapoport said on NFL Network. "He did ponder retirement. He did discuss potentially moving to another venue, WWE for one, maybe Hollywood."

Gronkowski has taken some tough hits throughout his career, including a concussion during the playoffs last season, which was also another reported reason to him thinking about retirement.

In 2017 he caught 69 passes for 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns.