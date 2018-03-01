Ryan Wilson will not face any punishment for a clash with Nathan Hughes during Scotland's Calcutta Cup win Saturday over England in Six Nations play at Murrayfield.

Six Nations 2018: Scotland's Ryan Wilson cleared in Nathan Hughes clash

Scotland number eight Wilson was cited for allegedly making contact with Hughes' eye in an off-the-ball scuffle during the 25-13 victory.

Back-row Wilson pleaded not guilty to any foul play and an independent Six Nations Disciplinary Committee on Wednesday decided against imposing a sanction, ruling that he caught Hughes around the eye area unintentionally

Wilson earlier avoided any punishment for a tunnel altercation with Owen Farrell before the match in Edinburgh, and Wilson, 28, was able to offer medical evidence to aid his defense when quizzed about the tangle with Hughes.

The Six Nations statement:

"The Disciplinary Committee, having viewed the video footage of the incident, considered all of the other evidence and heard representations by and on behalf of the player and Six Nations Rugby, found that the player had committed an act of foul play in that he had made contact (with two of his fingers) with the eye area (i.e. 'anywhere in close proximity to the eye' according to World Rugby's regulation 17) of his opponent.

"However, the Disciplinary Committee accepted medical evidence adduced on the player's behalf to the effect that, due to a pre-existing injury, two of his fingers (his fourth and little finger on his right hand) were involuntarily in a bent or hooked position.

"The Disciplinary Committee also considered that the contact with the eye area had been reckless (rather than intentional), light and fleeting, and had come about as a result of the player's attempts to grab his opponent's shirt during an off-the-ball scuffle with his opponent.

"After careful consideration, the Disciplinary Committee did not conclude that the foul play had warranted a red card, and the citing was not upheld. No sanction was imposed and the player is free to resume playing immediately."