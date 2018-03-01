Kevin Harvick's crew chief fined for violation in Atlanta race

News

Kevin Harvick's team has been penalized for a safety violation during the Atlanta Motor Speedway race last weekend, NASCAR announced Wednesday.

Harvick's crew chief, Rodney Childers, was fined $10,000 for having one lug nut loose on the car, which was discovered during a post-race inspection.


Harvick, driver of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, won the Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500 after overcoming an early pit road issue, giving the veteran his first win of the season.

