NFL free agency: Redskins must help Alex Smith with more spending on offense

Even before the Super Bowl, the Redskins got a head start on 2018 NFL free agency, agreeing to acquire Alex Smith from the Chiefs as their new starting quarterback. Now that another Mr. Smith is going to Washington, it clears up the biggest question of the team's offseason. It will not be spending to keep Kirk Cousins.

NFL free agency: Redskins need to use good capital to boost Alex Smith

Smith, with his extension already in place for the Redskins, will take up $17 million of the team's salary cap room, leaving it around $32 million under (per OverTheCap.com) once the deal becomes official.

So the team has a little flexibility to address some of its more pressing needs for 2018 with free agents before going to work with its eight current draft picks in April. The biggest priority is giving Smith support on his unfamiliar team, but the Redskins also have to consider replacements for who they might lose from the back seven of their defense.

Running back

The Redskins have some returning options here, but putting it all together, there are still major concerns about whether coach Jay Gruden can finally field the respectable power rushing attack he wants. Part of the team's struggles last season were tied to a rash of offensive line injuries that decimated the run-blocking, but durability issues also affected the backfield with Rob Kelley (knee/ankle) and Chris Thompson (leg) going down with season-ending injuries in November. Throughout the season, rookie Samaje Perine was in and out of Gruden's doghouse because of ball security.

Bottom line: Washington finished No. 28 in rushing yards per game (90.5) and No. 30 in yards per attempt (3.6).

The running back class in the draft this year is deep, but the Patriots' Dion Lewis (higher tier) and the Browns' Isaiah Crowell (middle tier) would be Washington's best free-agent targets. The 49ers' Carlos Hyde and former Buccaneer Doug Martin won't be worth the return as potential workhorses for Gruden.

The Patriots' Rex Burkhead, with whom Gruden briefly worked while with the Bengals, may be a more realistic target as a complementary piece. A darkhorse would be the Giants' sneaky effective Orleans Darkwa, who has a decent mix of power and shiftiness. As someone who ran all over the Redskins in the season finale, he could work well in Gruden's system.

Wide receiver

The Terrelle Pryor Sr. one-year signing was a bust, as he did little to help Washington overcome the free-agent losses of Pierre Garcon (49ers) and DeSean Jackson (Buccaneers). First-round pick Josh Doctson has not yet delivered as a true No. 1, and slot man Jamison Crowder was the Redskins' limited leading receiver by default.

Doctson was a good red-zone target at times, but the team didn't really have an outside gamebreaker or possession guy. The Rams' Sammy Watkins would be the top target to regain the big-play element the Redskins had with Jackson, plus a little more. The Seahawks' Paul Richardson is also someone to consider as a speedy downfield threat.

Going for more versatility, the Jaguars' Marqise Lee and the Chiefs' Albert Wilson also would fit as No. 2-types. On the cheap, flyer route for upside, there's the Broncos' Cody Latimer. The priority of the offseason is a field-stretcher, so if the Redskins don't get that in a veteran, they'll focus on drafting someone fast early in the draft.

Guard/center

Left guard Shawn Lauvao and centers Spencer Long and Tony Bergstrom are all unrestricted free agents. Right guard Brandon Scherff and tackles Trent Williams and Morgan Moses could use some interior upgrades around them.

It would be nice for Washington to find a replacement for either Lauvao or Long with a veteran and draft another lineman who can play either position. Getting the Chiefs' Zach Fulton would give the Redskins the position versatility with the bonus of a reunion for Smith. The Jaguars' Patrick Omameh might be in the same price range. This is another place where the Redskins could look at what the Giants had and invest in a possible bounce-back from either guard Justin Pugh or center Weston Richburg.

Having the strong West Coast offense with Gruden plays well into Washington's hands based on who will be available.

Nose tackle

The Redskins have tried to plug misfits into the front of their 3-4 for a while. They should be most interested in current and former Chiefs to fill this void. Bennie Logan can do the job coming from Kansas City, while Dontari Poe, a free-agent target for Washington last year, could welcome a return to the scheme after playing a season in Atlanta.

Inside linebacker

Zach Brown, who had an injury-riddled end to his 2017 season, is a priority re-sign with his status as the team's most active defender and leading tackler. But that value could also price him out of Washington. Behind him in the 3-4, the Redskins just extended Mason Foster, and they still have Martrell Spaight and Zach Vigil under contract for one more year. Will Compton is a free agent.

The Titans' Avery Williamson, Brown's former teammate, is the best prize here, but he probably will cost more than Brown. The Jets' Demario Davis and the Colts' Jon Bostic need to be in play due to their scheme experience. On the older side, the Chiefs' Derrick Johnson and former Bear Jerrell Freeman are possible short-term solutions.

Cornerback

Kendall Fuller is headed to the Chiefs in the Smith trade, and Bashaud Breeland will be leaving as a free agent. Josh Norman and Quinton Dunbar, who was extended as a restricted free agent on the first of the year, go in as the starters, with 2017 third-rounder Fabian Moreau in line to be the slot No. 3.

With Norman carrying a cap number close to $17 million, Washington probably won't be too active in chasing this position with a free agent. The Bills' E.J. Gaines and the Giants' Prince Amukamara represent the highest the Redskins should go.

Safety

The Redskins got a strong season from D.J. Swearinger at one starting spot, so this is about looking for a veteran who can potentially start, given young Deshazor Everett is a shaky option at the other spot. In addition, the team reportedly is ready to trade away 2016 second-rounder Su'a Cravens.

The Redskins shouldn't invest too much at safety, but a seasoned performer such as the Seahawks' Bradley McDougald or the Eagles' Corey Graham could be sufficient.

In the bigger picture, Washington needs to think offense first in free agency. That's where the values are in making sure the team gets a good, quick return on its investment in Smith, who turns 34 in May.