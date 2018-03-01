Henry's Arsenal dream backed by Laporta

Thierry Henry says it is his "dream" to manage Arsenal and the former striker has been backed for the role by Joan Laporta, who feels the Frenchman could be the Gunners' version of Pep Guardiola.

Arsene Wenger has faced renewed speculation over his future at Arsenal after successive bad results, a shock home loss to Ostersunds in the Europa League followed by a 3-0 thumping against Manchester City in the EFL Cup final.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers and Germany boss Joachim Low are reportedly being considered by the Arsenal board, although Wenger's contract does not expire until 2019.

In the aftermath of Arsenal's Wembley defeat to City, Henry made it clear he would love to be considered as the successor to Wenger at Emirates Stadium.

Henry scored 175 Premier League goals for Arsenal, for whom he became the club's all-time leading scorer before leaving for Barcelona in 2007, later returning for a loan spell from New York Red Bulls towards the end of his career.

And former Barca president Laporta believes Henry is the right man for the job when Wenger - who has been in charge since 1996 - eventually leaves Arsenal.

"The same requirements we were appreciating in Pep Guardiola when we decided to put him as a coach of the first team, Thierry has many of them," Laporta told the Telegraph.

"If he wants to become a coach and more specifically wants to coach Arsenal, then it is because he is convinced he will do it very well because he is looking for excellence all the time - just as when he was a player.

"He knows football, as one of the best players in the world. These kinds of people, like Pep Guardiola and Johan Cruyff, they know football very well. They don't need the extended period maybe that other coaches need to be a great coach.

"He knows Arsenal, the supporters, the club and he's a guy that deserves everything he would like to achieve. I believe he could be a very good coach. For him, with his reputation, it's not acceptable to fail."

Henry has a coaching post with Belgium, assisting Roberto Martinez as they prepare to face England in the group stage of the World Cup.