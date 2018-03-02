Cowboys won't employ 'Ezekiel Elliott rules' to keep him out of trouble

The Cowboys won't lay out a set of rules to keep Ezekiel Elliott of out trouble.

Dallas executive vice president Stephen Jones said it's ultimately up to Elliott to make the right decisions and avoid making headlines for the wrong reasons.

"You can only do so much," Jones said, via ESPN. "These are grown men. I have a lot of confidence that Zeke has learned a lot. Hopefully he has. Because if he has and he changes his behavior and he's able to stay on the field, we all know he can be one of the greatest to ever play the game, if he takes care of himself and takes care of his business off the field.

"I think Zeke wants that. He's a competitor. I think he wants to be one of the best. He certainly knows that he's got to take care of business too."

Elliott was suspended six games last season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy for a domestic violence incident in July 2016. He also made headlines for other erratic behavior, such as exposing a woman during a Mardi Gras parade and speeding 100 mph in a 70 mph zone.

In the past, the Cowboys have employed rules tailored to players to keep them in line, but Jones said he doesn't think Elliott needs such a plan anymore.

"We've had great players that have had to do better before. Michael (Irvin) will tell you that he had to learn valuable lessons, but he turned out to be a Hall of Famer," Jones said. "I think if Zeke will pay attention and do the right things off the field and be responsible then he can certainly have an amazing career."