Mo Wilkerson is a Jet no more.

Jets release DL Mo Wilkerson

New York on Wednesday informed the defensive lineman of his release after eight seasons, the team announced.

The move comes as no surprise and not just because it will save the Jets $12.5 million in salary cap space after Wilkerson signed a five-year contract extension worth $86 million in July 2016.

He was benched for the final three games in 2017 because, the Jets said, he was late for a meeting Dec. 15, the fourth time since 2015 that he was disciplined for being late.

His contract guaranteed his $16.75 million salary for 2018 if he were on the roster March 16, and the team wasn't willing to pay the price.

Wilkerson, 28, was selected by the Jets in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Temple. He finishes his stint in New York with 404 combined tackles, 44 sacks and 10 forced fumbles over 105 games.