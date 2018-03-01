Frankie Edgar races to the Octagon with The Notorious B.I.G. bumping through the arena. While “Kick in the Door” has become his signature entrance track, there is half a lyric from a different hip hop artist that springs to mind when I’m pondering the career of the Toms River, N.J. native.

UFC 222: Where does Frankie Edgar land in the list of all-time UFC greats?

“I ask if you talkin’ about classics, do my name get brought up?” asked Kanye West on “Diamonds From Sierra Leone,” a Grammy Award-winning single off his second album, Late Registration.

Although Edgar would never ask the question himself, it’s worth considering as the 36-year-old former champion and perennial contender readies to step into the Octagon against Brian Ortega on Saturday night in the co-main event of UFC 222.

When you’re making a list of the top fighters in UFC history, where does Edgar fall? Though he’s probably not the first name that comes to mind for anyone and those initial spots are reserved for the likes of Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre and Anderson Silva, “The Answer” has to be included in the next collection of talent one tier behind the all-time greats.

Over his 11-year run in the UFC, Edgar has amassed a 16-5-1 record in the Octagon that includes a lightweight title win and two successful title defenses, as well as retaining the belt in his draw with Gray Maynard. He’s taken part in four additional championship bouts and has only lost to two people in almost a decade: Benson Henderson and Jose Aldo.

Both of those men bested Edgar twice: Henderson to claim and retain the lightweight belt and Aldo in a pair of featherweight title fights three years apart after the undersized lightweight relocated to the 145-pound ranks. If you wanted to argue that Edgar should have gotten the nod on the scorecards in his second bout with Henderson at UFC 144 — a victory that would have made him lightweight champion for a second time — you won’t find many that are going to tell you you’re crazy.

When he hits the cage on Saturday at UFC 222, it will have been nine years, 11 months and one day (give or take a couple leap years) since he last lost a non-title bout and it’s not like he’s been fighting scrubs during that stretch. In addition to this lightweight title wins over B.J. Penn and Maynard, the two-division standout has also bested Hermes Franca and Sean Sherk at lightweight and Charles Oliveira, Cub Swanson, Urijah Faber, Chad Mendes, Jeremy Stephens and Yair Rodriguez at featherweight.

While Aldo certainly has to be ahead of him in the role call of greats to compete in the Octagon and flyweight champ Demetrious Johnson should probably be listed ahead of him as well, you could argue that Edgar should be in the group considered for the next opening alongside the likes of Daniel Cormier, Matt Hughes and Randy Couture.

Like “DC,” he enjoyed tremendous success fighting in a higher weight class before dropping down and beating everyone except the top talent to ever grace the division. The difference being that Edgar claimed gold fighting above his current weight class, while Cormier’s twin title reigns have come only after Jones was stripped of the light heavyweight title and forced to the sidelines.

Couture holds a number of UFC records and was the first person to claim gold in two different divisions, but it feels like his career is made up of a series of moments and individual achievements and not a grand collection of great performances. There is something incredible about “The Natural” achieving everything he did after debuting in the sport as a 34-year-old, but it also meant that he never had the kind of 10-year run of being among the absolute best that Edgar has enjoyed.

Hughes is a somewhat overlooked legend because the guy that replaced him atop the welterweight division went on to have one of the greatest careers ever, but people forget that heading into his second meeting with GSP, Hughes was 41-4 overall, having already beaten St-Pierre, Penn, Frank Trigg (twice), Sean Sherk, Carlos Newton (twice) and many others. What hurts Hughes’ standing in the pantheon of all-time greats is that he was never really a contender again following his first loss to St-Pierre.

That’s the part that makes what Edgar has done so incredible. While Father Time eventually catches up with everyone, the leader of the Iron Army hasn’t shown any real signs of slowing down as of yet.

In his last two appearances, Edgar completely outworked Jeremy Stephens, who has looked outstanding over his last three outings, and did so with a bad back and a bum knee before following it up by derailing the Yair Rodriguez hype train, reminding everyone that “there are levels to this,” as he said after the bout.

There have been no backwards steps, no unexpected losses or sluggish performances that made you think his slide from contention was starting. When things were a little closer than most expected against Stephens at UFC 205, it created a moment of pause, but then news of his injuries came out and he ran through Rodriguez and instantly any of those questions about whether he was starting to decline were erased.

Which is what makes Saturday’s pairing with Ortega such a compelling fight.

Like Rodriguez, the 27-year-old Californian has quickly risen through the featherweight ranks to arrive in a showdown with one of the division’s absolute best. Unlike Rodriguez, however, Ortega has reached this point by knocking off an increasingly more accomplished and talented collection of fighters.

Over his last five outings, “T-City” has posted stoppage wins over Thiago Tavares, Diego Brandao, Clay Guida, Renato Moicano and Cub Swanson, and his arrival opposite Edgar feels like it is coming at the right time; like it has been earned, rather than forced.

He’s an extremely dangerous young fighter: a proven finisher that is happy to slug it out and comfortable off his back, which makes each of his fights a “pick your poison” proposition for his opponents.

But people thought Rodriguez would present similar problems for Edgar and the veteran ran through the upstart with minimal resistance.

While Ortega has beaten higher caliber opponents and proven he’s a top-five talent in the division, is he ready to take the next step? More importantly, has Edgar reached that point where he becomes the veteran that cedes his position in the pecking order to the young upstart?

In this sport, it eventually happens to everyone, even guys who are among the greatest fighters in UFC history like Edgar.