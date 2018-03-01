Ezequiel Barco's Major League Soccer debut will have to wait.

MLS record signing Ezequiel Barco out 4-6 weeks with quad strain

Atlanta United has announced Barco will miss 4-6 weeks with a right quad strain suffered in training Tuesday, pushing back the highly anticipated MLS bow of the 18-year-old midfielder.

Barco was signed in the offseason from Independiente in a $15 million deal that made him the most expensive player in MLS history.

The Argentina U-20 international rose to prominence with Independiente, helping the Argentine side to a Copa Sudamericana title in December.

The teenager appeared in three preseason games for Atlanta, scoring against Minnesota United in the Carolina Challenge Cup.

Atlanta United opens its second MLS season against the Houston Dynamo on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.