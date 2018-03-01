Martavis Bryant gave the Steelers plenty of reasons to give up on him last season, but general manager Kevin Colbert said Wednesday that the team has no interest in trading their big-play wide receiver.



Steelers still not interested in trading Martavis Bryant Kevin Colbert just said the #Steelers are not interested in trading Martavis Bryant and have not called anyone. Said they have gotten calls but have said they aren't interested in trading him.

— Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) February 28, 2018



Colbert said the team has received calls from other teams regarding Bryant's availability, but have not made any themselves. Bryant caught 50 passes for 603 yards and three touchdowns last season, but he was briefly benched after seeking a trade during the season.

Head coach Mike Tomlin stood by Bryant, and the Steelers opted not to deal him. Bryant has 126 receptions for 1,917 yards and 17 touchdowns through three NFL seasons.

Steelers rookie receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster emerged as a legitimate starter last season, and Antonio Brown is the most consistent receiver in the NFL, so Bryant will likely have to settle for a backup role next season should he remain in Pittsburgh.



