The Bears are parting ways with Mike Glennon.

Bears to cut QB Mike Glennon after only one season

The team announced it will release the quarterback when the new league year starts March 14, just one year into a three-year, $45 million contract Glennon signed last offseason.

He began the 2017 season as the Bears' starter, however lackluster play led to him being benched for Mitchell Trubisky, a rookie the team wants to be their new franchise quarterback.

"With the quarterback position, I have no regrets in us being aggressive in attacking that position; it's that important," general manager Ryan Pace said. "We all felt confident in Mike, and sometimes in our business, things don't work out."

Keeping Glennon as a backup with such a rich contract didn't make sense, since he would make $12.5 million guaranteed in 2018. The Bears will still have to pay out $2.5 million for his roster bonus.

Glennon started the first four games of 2017, completing 66.4 percent of his passes for 833 yards and four touchdowns. However, he had five interceptions and three fumbles in that span.

Including the $9 million in cap space cleared by cutting Glennon, the Bears have created roughly $25 million in cap space by releasing defensive lineman Willie Young, linebacker Pernell McPhee and safety Quintin Demps.