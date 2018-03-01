Ryan Wilson will not face any punishment for a clash with Nathan Hughes during Scotland's Calcutta Cup win over England on Saturday.

Scotland back-row Wilson cleared over Hughes clash

Scotland number eight Wilson was cited for allegedly making contact with Hughes' eye in an off-the-ball scuffle during a 25-13 Six Nations victory at Murrayfield.

Back-row Wilson pleaded not guilty to any foul play and an independent Six Nations Disciplinary Committee on Wednesday decided against imposing a sanction, ruling that he caught Hughes around the eye area unintentionally

Wilson earlier avoided any punishment for a tunnel altercation with Owen Farrell before the match in Edinburgh and the 28-year-old was able to offer medical evidence to aid his defence when quizzed about the tangle with Hughes.

A Six Nations statement said: "The Disciplinary Committee, having viewed the video footage of the incident, considered all of the other evidence and heard representations by and on behalf of the player and Six Nations Rugby, found that the player had committed an act of foul play in that he had made contact (with two of his fingers) with the eye area (i.e. 'anywhere in close proximity to the eye' according to World Rugby's regulation 17) of his opponent.

"However, the Disciplinary Committee accepted medical evidence adduced on the player's behalf to the effect that, due to a pre-existing injury, two of his fingers (his fourth and little finger on his right hand) were involuntarily in a bent or hooked position.

"The Disciplinary Committee also considered that the contact with the eye area had been reckless (rather than intentional), light and fleeting, and had come about as a result of the player's attempts to grab his opponent's shirt during an off-the-ball scuffle with his opponent.

"After careful consideration, the Disciplinary Committee did not conclude that the foul play had warranted a red card, and the citing was not upheld. No sanction was imposed and the player is free to resume playing immediately."