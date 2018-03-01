India A captain Ravichandran Ashwin has been ruled out of the forthcoming Deodhar Trophy through injury.

Ashwin ruled out of Deodhar Trophy

The former world number one Test bowler was named skipper of the 'A' side for a List A tournament that also features an India B team and Karnataka.

No specific details have been released, other than to confirm Ashwin has "a niggling issue" and has been advised to take a week's rest.

Shahbaz Nadeem has been drafted in as a replacement, while Ankit Bawne will be India A's new captain.

It has also been recommended that Akshdeep Nath move to the 'B' team to accommodate the changes.

The Deodhar Trophy gets under way in Dharamshala on March 4.