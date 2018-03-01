The Panthers are moving on from Jonathan Stewart.

Panthers release veteran RB Jonathan Stewart

Carolina coach Ron Rivera on Wednesday announced the team has released the veteran running back.

"Jonathan played the game the way you want. He brought an element of toughness as a runner that set the tempo for our team," Rivera said, via the team's website. "He is a great pro, and I appreciate who he is as a young man and thank him for the contribution he made."



7,318 - Jonathan Stewart leaves Carolina ranked among the franchise leaders in, among others, rushing yards (7,318) and touchdowns (51). Gone. pic.twitter.com/3ACUMeedRp

— OptaJerry (@OptaJerry) February 28, 2018



Stewart, who turns 31 next month, has spent his entire 10-season career with Carolina and had one year remaining on his contract with a salary cap figure of $5.2 million. Releasing him creates $3.7 million in salary cap room for the Panthers.

He is the third Panthers veteran released this week in cost-cutting moves by GM Marty Hurney, joining defensive end Charles Johnson and safety Kurt Coleman.

Stewart was selected by the Panthers in the first round of 2008 NFL Draft. He leaves as Carolina's all-time leader in carries (1,699) and rushing yards (7,318). He also ranks second in rushing scores (51), 100-yard rushing games (16) and multi-rushing touchdown games (9).