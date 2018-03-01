

MLS GM survey: Toronto FC, Atlanta United tipped for standout 2018



Toronto FC remains the class of MLS — but Atlanta United may not be far behind.

That's the consensus, at least, from Goal's annual survey of MLS general managers, technical directors and sporting directors. Having become the first team in MLS history to claim a domestic treble last season, TFC has been tipped to repeat as MLS Cup champion in 2018 by the executives who know the league best.

Atlanta, meanwhile, finished second in the voting after a debut MLS campaign that saw Gerardo "Tata" Martino's side shatter attendance records while fielding one of the most dynamic teams the league has seen. The general managers are particularly bullish on Atlanta playmaker Miguel Almiron, pegging him as the odds-on favorite to claim MLS MVP honors.

The rules of the anonymous survey again were straightforward. Executives from the 14 clubs that agreed to participate were given 15 questions to answer about the teams, players, offseason moves and MLS rules. They were not permitted to vote for their own team or personnel, and some voters chose to pass on certain questions.

So which club has delivered the best offseason moves? Which current MLS player would make the best head coach one day? Who are the best and worst general managers in MLS to negotiate with? Find out in Goal's full 2018 MLS GM survey below: