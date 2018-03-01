Ryan Shazier's anticipated return will have to wait until 2019 at the earliest.

Ryan Shazier injury update: Steelers LB won’t play in 2018

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert on Wednesday revealed the injured linebacker won't play in 2018 but there will be some sort of designation for him so he can still remain a part of the team.

"Ryan Shazier won’t play in 2018. He knows that. We know that," Colbert told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Shazier is still recovering from a serious spinal injury suffered in a Dec. 4 game against the Bengals that required spinal stabilization surgery on Dec. 6. He was released from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Rehabilitation Institute earlier this month.

Shazier, 25, will enter the fifth year on his initial contract next season. After earning $9.56 million over his first NFL seasons, the two-time Pro Bowler will count $8.7 million against the Steelers' salary cap after the team exercised the fifth-year option on his rookie contract last year.