Nate Robinson says Washington booster offered him 100K to stay with football team

Former NBA player Nate Robinson said he was offered a large amount of money by a Washington booster to stay with the Huskies football team.

During an episode of “Holdat,” a podcast by Sports Illustrated, Robinson said one booster was willing to give him $100,000 per year to stop playing basketball and return to the gridiron after he left his freshman year.

“When they fired Rick Neuheisel my freshman year that made it easy for me to make my decision to quit and go play basketball, which I wanted to do anyway,” Robinson said. “For my three years at UW, I had a booster offer me $100,000 per year to come back and play football because they needed Nate Robinson back on the football field because we weren’t winning any games, it wasn’t exciting.

"It was crazy, we went through a dark age at the University of Washington. When Tyrone Willingham was the coach years later, we didn’t win not one game. It was just crazy."

Robinson said the booster approached him and his mom with the offer, but Robinson said the offer seemed too good to be true. He also admitted he wanted to play basketball more.

"I told my mom I going to have to kindly say no thank you, but my dream is to play basketball and earn everything that I got," he said. "For me, it was like I want to see where my path will go from doing the right thing instead of just taking what’s convenient now when I know in the long run I don’t want to owe anybody anything.”

Robinson's lone year on the Huskies football team was in 2002, when he played in all 13 games as a freshman and started in six. Also as a freshman, he starred on Washington's basketball team and averaged 13.0 points per game.

He returned to the basketball team for his sophomore and junior year before being drafted in the first round of the 2005 NBA Draft by the Suns.