Serie A: AC Milan, Inter lack identity - Gullit

Ruud Gullit believes neither AC Milan or Inter can claim to head into Sunday's derby with an identity despite improved seasons.

Gullit: AC Milan & Inter lack identity

One of the most famous fixtures in European football takes place at San Siro with both clubs well off the pace in the race for the Scudetto but both contending for Champions League qualification.

Milan are unbeaten in 12 games in all competitions under Gennaro Gattuso, a run that started with a Coppa Italia defeat of their arch rivals in December, and have won their last five matches, but are still seven points adrift of Inter in fourth, the Nerazzurri having fallen away after initially looking like Serie A title contenders under Luciano Spalletti.

READ MORE: Serie A - Gattuso surprised by AC Milan’s growth since taking over

The Rossoneri also have the Europa League route back into the Champions League, though they face a tricky last-16 tie with an Arsenal side for whom the competition is also their most likely means of qualifying for the continent's premier club tournament.

Inter won the reverse league fixture in October 3-2 thanks to a Mauro Icardi hat-trick, but Gullit, who won three Serie A titles and two European Cups with Milan, gives the slight edge to Gattuso's men this time around after their impressive 2-0 victory at Roma last time out.

Speaking to Omnisport at the Laureus Awards, Gullit said: "Milan are doing well. They won away against Roma. Inter aren't playing really, really well. But they're winning.

"It's going to be a scruffy game, like always. It's all about passion, it's all about who is going to be punished for the first mistake they make.

"So, to put a bet on it, it's difficult... because it's not the best football they both can play.

"If you know Juventus, you know how they play. You know how Napoli plays. These two teams don't have an identity yet, so it's difficult to say, but I hope, of course, that Milan will win."