Sister convinces Campbell to take break

Usually Bronte Campbell doesn't like following in her famous sister's footsteps.

Former dual world champion Bronte Campbell aims to hit form at the Commonwealth Games trials.

But the former dual world champion says she will happily follow Cate's lead and take a post-Gold Coast Commonwealth Games break after watching her sibling's remarkable comeback up close and personal.

Bronte has battled all her career to step outside of her former world record holder sister's shadow.

She appeared to have done just that when she claimed 50m and 100m freestyle gold at the 2015 world titles in Russia.

Then injuries struck - again and again.

After two years of enduring ongoing chronic back, shoulder and hip pain, Bronte bit the bullet and decided to take a sabbatical following April's Games.

The pain was bad enough - even learning to play guitar aggravated her back.

But Bronte said watching her sister successfully emerge from a 2017 break following her Rio disappointment finally convinced her to rest.

Cate is tipped to dominate her pet event the 100m freestyle on day two of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games swim trials on Thursday.

The fresh and confident Cate who has emerged at her 2018 comeback meet was in stark contrast to the devastated figure who finished a shock sixth in the Rio 100m final, a result she described as "the biggest choke in Olympic history".

"It has done a lot for Cate stopping and letting her injuries settle, getting back into it she doesn't seem to have lost much," Bronte said of her sister.

"There is always that fear when you take a break that you are never going to get fit again which is a ridiculous thing to think.

"It's been great that Cate has taken a break and has come back stronger than ever - it is encouraging to see."

Bronte said a rest was the only way her ailing body would make it to the Tokyo 2020 Games.

"I have got all my injuries on a manageable level but they need to be reset basically - it just keeps getting worse and worse," she said.

"After Com Games we will definitely stop and reset which means no Pan Pacs (in Tokyo in August) which is such a shame.

"But if I want to go for another two years I have to stop now.

"I have never done it before so it's a bit of a weird decision for me, but I think it will be the right one in the long run."

Cate backed her sister's call after claiming to have returned better than ever from her 2017 break.

"Her watching me take a break and come back was reassuring for her I think," she said.

"The break has allowed me to be in the least amount of pain in four years - it's the best thing I have ever done."