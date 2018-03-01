Atletico Madrid have allowed Miguel Angel Moya to leave the club for Real Sociedad, the backup goalkeeper becoming the third player to depart this week.

Atletico exodus continues as Moya joins Real Sociedad

La Real moved to bolster their goalkeeping options after an injury suffered by regular shot stopper Geronimo Rulli.

Moya had not featured at all for Atletico in LaLiga this season, but the 33-year-old started a Europa League tie against Copenhagen earlier this month.

The Spaniard, who goes straight into the Real squad for Thursday's game against Real Betis, made 67 appearances in three-and-a-half years at Atletico, having joined the club from Getafe in 2014.

Moya follows Nicolas Gaitan and Yannick Carrasco in leaving Atletico this week, the duo having signed for Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang.

Striker Fernando Torres, whose Atletico contract expires at the end of the season, has also been linked with a move to China, with the CSL transfer deadline closing on Wednesday.