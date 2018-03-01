MLB free agent news: Royals add Lucas Duda to take over 1B

News

The Royals added a much-needed power bat Wednesday by agreeing to terms with free agent first baseman Lucas Duda, the team announced.

FanRag Sports reported the contract is for one year at $3.5 million. Duda launched 30 home runs last season playing for the Mets and Rays, but he batted just .217.

Duda, a lifetime .242 hitter, has hit at least 27 home runs in three of the last four seasons. But he has only played 150-plus games once (2014) during his seven-year career.

Kansas City lost Eric Hosmer to the Padres this offseason, so Duda should have a clear shot at first base duties as the team enters rebuilding mode.

