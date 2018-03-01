The Canucks and NHL are expected to announce that Vancouver will be the site of the 2019 draft at a news conference scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, according to multiple reports.



Vancouver to host 2019 NHL Draft, reports say

— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 27, 2018



The last time a Canadian city hosted the draft was in 2009, when it was in Montreal.

Commissioner Gary Bettman and Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson will join Canucks president Trevor Linden at the 4 p.m. ET news conference, according to The Province.

The 2018 draft is scheduled for June 22-23 in Dallas.

Vancouver has hosted the draft twice before: In 1990, when the Quebec Nordiques chose Owen Nolan first overall, and again in 2006, when the Blues took Erik Johnson with the No. 1 pick.