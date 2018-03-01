News

Rabada sensationally cleared to play third Test
Dwyane Wade's vintage performance flows from wave of emotion

Dwyane Wade became part of the story of what happened Feb. 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

The effect on the Heat star was clear.




On Tuesday, wearing a tribute to Oliver on his shoes...



... Wade did this:



That bucket proved to be the game-winner for Miami, which is now 3 1/2 games ahead of the Pistons for the eighth seed in the East. It also capped a 15-point fourth quarter and a 27-point night for Wade.

"It definitely felt good to be back in that environment," he told reporters, per the Miami Herald. "It was good tonight to be back in that position."

MORE: Wade emotional on Oliver being buried in his jersey

Wade's vintage performance in his house coincided with a Miami Herald report earlier in the day in which he said he would, for the first time, ponder retirement in the offseason.

"It goes into if you want to put that same grind in again," he said. "As you get older it's a different kind of grind to get ready for games and get your body ready. So it's all those things that come in: Can you mentally go through another year and give it your all and not be checked out in the middle of that season?"

Right now, the 36-year-old mayor of Wade County is motivated to give Miami — the team and the city — all he has for at least the remainder of this season.

