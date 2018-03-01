Astros slugger Yuli Gurriel undergoes hand surgery

Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel underwent surgery on his left hand Wednesday to remove a hook of hamate bone.



Gurriel, who developed into the Astros' everyday first baseman last season while helping lead Houston to its first World Series title, confirmed the surgery by a picture on social media.

In his second MLB season, Gurriel, 33, slashed .299/.332/.486 with 18 home runs and 75 RBIs. Gurriel broke into the majors in 2016 after defecting from Cuba that year, but played in just 36 games. Last season, however, he appeared in 139 games while becoming an integral part of the Astros lineup.

Manager A.J. Hinch told reporters Wednesday that he wasn't sure how long Gurriel would need to recover.

"I'm not sure, we don't really know until he gets through the surgery and we get to meet with the doctors to find out what's next for him, so I don't have a timeline," Hinch said (via MLB.com).

In Gurriel's absence this spring, Tyler White, A.J. Reed and J.D. Davis will get time at first base, Hinch said. Utility player Marwin Gonzalez played 31 games at first last season.