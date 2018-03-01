Just one day after Papa John's and the NFL ended their sponsorship deal, the league on Wednesday announced Pizza Hut will serve as the official pizza of the NFL.

Pizza Hut, NFL agree to sponsorship deal

"We know many of our fans enjoy pizza while watching NFL games and we are thrilled to have Pizza Hut, an industry leader and one of America's favorite brands, as an official league sponsor," commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

"With a focus on family, friends and fun, Pizza Hut has the creativity we are looking for in a partner and we look forward to working together with them to make the at-home NFL experience more exciting than ever for our fans."

Papa John's, the league's official pizza sponsor since 2010, was under contract through the 2020 season prior to the fallout. According to ESPN, the NFL's new deal with Pizza Hut will start April 1 and is expected to run through the 2021 season.

John Schnatter received much backlash and apologized after commenting that protests in the NFL were affecting his company's sales. As a result, he later stepped down as Papa John's CEO on Jan. 1.

ESPN noted that Papa John's sales were down 3.9 percent from 2016 in the months of October through December last year. While the company is now a sponsor of 22 NFL teams, it can no longer use the league's shield in their advertising.