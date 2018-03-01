As the baseball season quickly approaches and spring training begins, there are still many talented veteran free agents that remain unsigned.

MLB free agents work out, wait for calls at camp in Florida

Pitchers like Jake Arrieta, Lance Lynn and Alex Cobb, first baseman Lucas Duda, third baseman Mike Moustakas and outfielders Jon Jay and Carlos Gonzalez still have a hazy and unclear future.

This year, however, many of those free agents are at a MLBPA free agent camp, the union's first of its kinds since the players' strike in 1995, with Astros manager Bo Porter leading the workouts.

"The thought process was, if we're gonna do it, let's do it the way spring training is supposed to be run," Porter said about coaching the camp, per ESPN.com.

Although there is still hope for the free agents, many have started to see the warning signs after waiting for months without a call, including free-agent infielder Chris Johnson. He's not alone as nearly a third of those who were free agents in November are still without a team.

"After you get past New Year's and haven't heard anything -- not even a little interest -- obviously you start to worry in the offseason. You're like, 'Man, is this it? Am I done? Am I not gonna be able to play anymore?'" Johnson said. "[When] you don't hear anything, and people start talking about '20 days until pitchers and catchers [report]' and things like that, then obviously you start to panic a little bit."

What might be the cause of so many highly talented players not making it on a team?

MLBPA union representative Tony Clark points to teams rebuilding as part of the reason, making the way the league does business completely different than he was once accustomed to.

"We have teams openly suggesting that they're not as interested in winning today's ballgame and they're not as interested in being the last team standing. I did not anticipate being in that world," Clark said. "So if that is the world we are going to be in, then there are going to need to be some conversations moving forward."