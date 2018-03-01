NFL free agent rumors: WR Michael Crabtree will return to Raiders

After months of speculation, it appears wide receiver Michael Crabtree will return to the Raiders next season.

According to a report from The Athletic, Crabtree will not be released from the team even though he had a rough 2017 season. He was set to receive $7.5 million in salary and roster bonus next season, although that money is not guaranteed.

Crabtree struggled last season, recording just 58 catches for 618 yards, which marked the lowest full-season total of his career in yardage. To put that in perspective, he caught 1,003 yards in 2016.

He had the fewest receptions throughout a full season since 2010 and ended the season with eight touchdowns in 14 games.

The Raiders did make big coaching changes with the hiring of Jon Gruden after Jack Del Rio was fired, which could give Crabtree a fresh start.