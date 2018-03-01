Russell Wilson could soon be getting in on the spring training action.

Yankees open to playing Russell Wilson in Grapefruit League game

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman on Tuesday said he's open to the Seahawks quarterback getting the opportunity to play and take a couple swings in a Grapefruit League game.

"I'm not opposed to any of that, personally," Cashman said, via the New York Daily News.

While the Seahawks may not be enthusiastic about the idea of their star signal caller participating in activities beyond batting and fielding, Cashman is eager to discuss his intentions with the team.

"Pete Carroll hasn't reached out to me just yet, but after he sees that I'm open to it, he might make a call," Cashman said. "I respect the hell out of Pete Carroll, so I'd look forward to hearing from him."

Wilson, on the other hand, is ready to play should the teams reach an agreement on his participation level.

"I’m ready to go up there if they want me to," Wilson said upon his arrival on Monday. "I’ll be ready to swing…hack away and turn some double plays."

The Rangers traded Wilson to the Yankees for future considerations earlier this month. The Super Bowl champion and four-time Pro Bowler will remain in Yankees spring training for six days, leaving March 3, the day the Yankees play the Red Sox.