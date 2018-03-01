Six Nations 2018: No disciplinary action for Scotland-England tunnel clash

Six Nations Rugby will take no further disciplinary action after investigating an altercation in the tunnel Saturday before Scotland's Six Nations win over England.

England center Owen Farrell and Scotland flanker Ryan Wilson appeared to clash as the two sides returned to the dressing rooms following their warmups at Murrayfield.

Six Nations Rugby saw evidence of "pushing and shoving" when reviewing video but nothing worthy of handing out any punishment to those involved.

A statement said:

"Six Nations Rugby has concluded its investigation into an incident that allegedly took place before the senior men's international match between Scotland and England at Murrayfield in the 2018 Six Nations Championship on Saturday, 24 February 2018.

"It had been reported that some of the players had been involved in a 'melee' or 'scuffle' in or near the tunnel after the pre-match warm-up.

"Six Nations Rugby gathered material from the RFU and SRU, as well as from the BBC and the match officials. It also considered footage of the incident. It concluded that there was some evidence of pushing and shoving in the tunnel at the relevant time but no clear evidence of violent conduct or similar against any individual player.

"Accordingly, Six Nations Rugby will be writing to the SRU and the RFU to remind them and their respective players of their obligations to uphold the reputation of the tournament at all times, but no further disciplinary action will be taken.

"Six Nations Rugby will also remind all Unions of their and their players' obligations."

Wilson was cited for allegedly making contact with Nathan Hughes in the eye area during Scotland's 25-13 Calcutta Cup win and faces a disciplinary hearing Wednesday.