Paul Millsap injury update: Nuggets F (wrist) plays for first time since November

It wasn't the return Paul Millsap envisioned, but things will get better the Nuggets' big offseason acquisition guaranteed after a loss in his first game since November.

The Clippers, in the midst of a road back-to-back, rallied from 19 down to beat the Nuggets, 122-120, Tuesday night, spoiling Millsap's return from left wrist surgery.

“Today was a prime example of what we need to do and what we need to be better at," the four-time All-Star and 2016 NBA All-Defensive team member said (via the Denver Post). "… Trust me, we will get better on the defensive end.”

Tuesday's loss, if only temporarily, knocked the Nuggets out of the eighth spot in the Western Conference playoff standings. Though the Clippers (32-27) and Nuggets (33-28) flipped spots, Denver is just two games back of fifth place in the tightly packed conference.

And Millsap is eager to help moving forward. In fact, he got emotional at Tuesday morning's shootaround, tearing up as he talked with reporters about coming back from the injury.

"I feel like I'm a tough guy," Millsap said (via ESPN.com). "For something that significant to happen, it means a lot to get to this point from where I was."

Millsap checked in to the game with 5:57 left in the first quarter and eventually played more than 23 minutes. He finished with nine points and seven rebounds.