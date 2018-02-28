News

Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues

Chalmers takes out star-studded 200m freestyle final

7Sport /

Kyle Chalmers has held off a closing Mack Horton to win a star-studded 200m freestyle at the Australian swimming championships on Wednesday night.

The 100m free gold medallist in Rio missed last year's world championships in Budapest after undergoing heart surgery.

But he bounced back to set a personal-best time of 1:46.49 ahead of Mack Horton and Alexander Graham.

"It's very exciting for me," Chalmers told Channel 7.

"To have that rollercoaster 12 months and to be back racing on the national stage with some of my great mates it's really special.

DOMINANT: Emily Seebohm cruises to 11th Australian title in 100m backstroke

Kyle Chalmers is back. Pic: Getty

Horton stormed home in the last 50m to shake Graham but he couldn't reach Chalmers.

Youngster Elijah Winnington finished fourth, with poster boy Cameron McEvoy last and more than two seconds off Chalmers.

Australia's 4x200m relay team will be among the favourites at the Commonwealth Games -- and perhaps at the 2020 Olympics.

"It's really exciting going into the Comm Games and then moving forward to Tokyo, seeing what our 4x200 is going to look like," Horton said.

SHOCK RESULT: Ariarne Titmus upsets Olympic bronze medallist Emma McKeon

