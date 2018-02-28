News

Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Ben Stokes was emotional as he walked off after playing a huge part in a six-wicket win for England over New Zealand which levelled the one-day international series.

Stokes emotional after man-of-the-match display

The all-rounder made up for lost time at Mount Maunganui on Wednesday, taking 2-42, running out two Black Caps batsmen and making 63 not out in just his second England appearance since his arrest on a night out in Bristol last September.

Stokes was increasingly fluent with the bat after starring in the field and the Test vice-captain is savouring every minute of being back on the international stage.

"It was a great feeling to be walking off the field there at the end not out, especially after a really commanding performance from the team," said Stokes. "It was very satisfying for me. I was quite emotional walking off at the end.

"It made me understand how much of a privilege it is to represent your country. It was a different feeling to what it is normally but it was a great feeling.

"I've been working hard at home making sure that when the opportunity came again to represent England I wasn't going to let anyone down. 

"When I got the nod, I wanted to expect to be asked to participate fully rather than be eased back into the team. I wouldn't expect anything less of myself.

"There was relief, happiness and, obviously, it's been a long time. Hopefully now this is a stepping stone on the road to trying to keep on helping England win games. 

"We've got a massive summer ahead and the World Cup coming up after that as well so, hopefully, this is just the start of it."

