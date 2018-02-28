News

Dominant Seebohm wins 100m backstroke title

7Sport /

Emily Seebohm has qualified for the Commonwealth Games after taking out her 11th Australian title in the 100m backstroke on Wednesday night.

The 25-year-old put in a solid performance to touch the wall at 59.15, fading from world-record time towards the end of the race on the Gold Coast.

Hayley Baker finished second ahead of Kaylee McKeown, Minna Atherton and Holly Barratt.

Seebohm took bronze at last year's world championships after a Rio Olympics campaign that ended without an individual medal.

RIO KING: Kyle Chalmers takes out star-studded 200m freestyle final

Emily Seebohm. Pic: Getty

She is gunning for her third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold in the 100m backstroke.

"I would have loved to have gone faster but there's so much pressure on making the team," she told Channel 7.

"That was my next step. I'm glad I did it and now I can relax a little bit more into my other (races)."

SHOCK RESULT: Ariarne Titmus upsets Olympic bronze medallist Emma McKeon

