F1 testing delayed due to Barcelona snow

Heavy snowfall delayed the start of Formula One testing in Barcelona on Wednesday.

Trucks cleaning the track were the only vehicles out on the icy Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya as the cold snap kept the new F1 cars in the garage.

Testing took place in bitter conditions on Monday and Tuesday, but officials worked tirelessly to clear the track after temperatures plummeted in midweek.

Talks have been held over adding an extra day to the schedule in the hope that conditions improve, but no agreement has been reached.

Sebastian Vettel was quickest for Ferrari in the afternoon session on Tuesday after Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas led the way at the conclusion of the opening stints.