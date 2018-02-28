Teenager upsets Olympic bronze medallist

Rising swimming star Ariarne Titmus sprung a shock in the first big race of the Australian championships on Wednesday night to lay down a huge challenge for the Commonwealth Games.

The 17-year-old finished well clear of Rio bronze medallist Emma McKeon in the 200m freestyle final for a personal-best time of 1:55.76.

McKeon, who won silver in the event at last year's world championships, recorded a time of 1:56.57.

"I knew I had to come out here tonight and do my own thing," Titmus told Channel 7.

"My training's been really great leading into this so I'm not too surprised by the swim, but I'm happy that I could do a PB."

Leah Neale finished third ahead of Mikkayla Sheridan and Madison Wilson.

The championships, held at the Commonwealth Games pool on the Gold Coast, were moved closer to the event in a bid to get the best results out of Australia's swimmers.

"It's going to be amazing," Titmus said.

"The stands are pretty huge and to have them all filled will be a massive atmosphere. I'm really excited for that."