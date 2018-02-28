Mick Fanning announces surfing retirement

News

The 36-year-old three-time world champion revealed the news on social media on Wednesday night.

"I still love the game but can’t find the motivation and dedication required to compete for world titles any more," he wrote.

"My time on tour has been incredibly rewarding and I have so many amazing memories, all of which wouldn’t be possible without some very special people... My Mum, Dad, Sister and Brothers. I love you."

Fanning will end his time in the competition after final events at home on the Gold Coast and at Bells Beach next month.

But he won't stay off the board for long.

"I’m also looking forward to evolving my own surfing in new ways, visiting unfamiliar places and taking on different experiences," he added.

Fanning made his debut at Bells Beach in 2001, winning the event, and he went on to secure world titles in 2007, 2009 and 2013.

He famously had a close call with a shark during the finals at J-Bay in South Africa in 2015.

He punched the great white to break free and was helped in the water by fellow Australian surfer Julian Wilson before the event was cancelled.

Remarkably, Fanning didn't miss an event that season as he returned to the water following some time at home to take stock.

But just hours before beginning the third round at the season-ending Pipeline Masters, Fanning was told his older brother Peter had died.

Mick stayed in the competition and finished third to secure second place in the championship.

Fanning last won the world title in 2013. Pic: Getty

