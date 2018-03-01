Rod Woodson not bitter about losing Raiders post; HOFer discusses what's next

INDIANAPOLIS — Nobody could blame Rod Woodson if he declined to participate in an NFL promotional event involving the team that recently dismissed him from its coaching staff.

Woodson, though, isn’t holding a grudge against the Raiders.

He has agreed to flip the coin that will determine whether Oakland or San Francisco will select with the ninth or 10th overall pick in April’s draft. The gathering to break the tie, which came about because of equal 2017 records (6-10) and opponent winning percentages (.512), will be held Friday morning at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

One of the most storied defensive backs in NFL history, Woodson worked as one of Oakland’s secondary coaches the previous three seasons under head coach Jack Del Rio. His employment ended when Jon Gruden replaced Del Rio and Derrick Ansley was hired as defensive backs coach under new defensive coordinator Paul Guenther.

Rather than express bitterness about not being retained, Woodson expressed understanding Tuesday about why Gruden made the move.

“Normally, most coaches want to go in a different direction for the most part,” Woodson said during an interview with Gil Brandt and me on SiriusXM NFL Radio. "Jon wanted to go in a different direction. But for me, I spent a total of four years coaching (in Oakland). It was fun. It was exhilarating because I’m a grassroots type of guy. Giving back to what was given to me was outstanding. I love my guys in my room.

“Unfortunately this past year for the Raiders, we didn’t play up to our standards on offense, defense or special teams. Nobody played well enough. That’s the reason they made the (head coaching) change.”

Besides Woodson’s departure, Oakland’s secondary has undergone another major shift since Gruden’s hiring with the release of cornerback David Amerson, who subsequently joined the Chiefs. Woodson was bullish on the signing, which helped pave the way for the Chiefs' pending trade of standout cornerback Marcus Peters to the Rams.

"He understands the game," Woodson said of Amerson. "I think their defense is simpler than ours so he can just line up and play.

"The one thing I love about D.A. is that he never panics when his back is to the football. A lot of times you’ll see DBs not really knowing how to play to the hands of the receiver. And he’s a willing tackler. It’s a good addition.”

Woodson also believes Oakland’s secondary will receive a major upgrade this year when Gareon Conley rejoins it. A 2017 first-round pick, Conley missed almost his entire rookie campaign because of a shin ailment.

Woodson said he evaluated Conley as an equal atop the 2017 draft board for cornerbacks alongside his ex-Ohio State teammate Marshon Lattimore, who won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors playing for the Saints.

“Once he’s healthy, I think G-Money is going to be a real good player,” Woodson said.

Woodson was an apt selection for Friday’s coin flip. After playing 10 seasons with the Steelers, Woodson showed he was fully recovered from a serious knee injury when playing for San Francisco in 1997. Woodson then spent the next three years with the Ravens before ending his career with Oakland in 2002 and 2003.

Woodson also served as an assistant secondary coach for the Raiders in 2011.

Woodson joked he was "working on my coin toss quite a bit. I want to make sure I don't mess it up."

As for his professional future, Woodson said he is contemplating a return to media. Following a 17-year playing career that earned him Pro Football Hall of Fame induction in 2009, Woodson worked for NFL Network, the Big Ten Network and Westwood One Radio before his most recent Raiders tenure.

"I can make a prediction at that job and don't have to be right," Woodson said with a laugh. "You can be wrong sometimes and OK with your job.

"As a coach, when you’re not right you can get fired."

Woodson and Del Rio know that all too well.

Alex Marvez can be heard from 8-11 a.m. ET Wednesday through Friday on SiriusXM NFL Radio live from the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.