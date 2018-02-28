Underpaid Rodgers working on extension with Packers

Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy said general manager Brian Gutekunst and vice-president Russ Ball have been working on an extension for Aaron Rodgers.
The Packers quarterback said in June he was not worried about getting a new contract, saying it would take care of itself.
Rodgers was once the NFL's highest-paid player but now he is number six.
"We've had discussions with his representative," Murphy said, via ESPN.com.
"I have a lot of confidence in Brian and Russ and Aaron as well. We want to create a win-win."
After the Raiders gave Derek Carr a five-year, $125million contract in June and the 49ers gave $137.5m to Jimmy Garoppolo ($27.5m per year), Rodgers' new contract could certainly exceed those dollar amounts or average annual value.
Rodgers' current contract is a five-year, $110m deal he signed in 2013. That keeps him under contract through the 2019 season.
He has won two NFL MVP awards and led the Packers to a Super Bowl championship in 2010. Should he win another Super Bowl between now and 2019, he might just end up as the NFL's first $200m player.
Rodgers will be 35 in December, so giving him a five-year extension would keep him under contract through his 41st birthday.
But Rodgers has said he wants to play into his 40s, especially after seeing the now-40-year-old Tom Brady win a Super Bowl two seasons ago.