Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino revealed he spoke to Dele Alli after the midfielder went down easily during his team's win over Crystal Palace.

Pochettino spoke to Alli after latest controversy

Harry Kane's late header earned Spurs a 1-0 win on Sunday, with Alli criticised for the way he went down over Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey.

Alli appeared to have escaped the attentions of Patrick van Aanholt before going to ground and the pair later clashed at the full-time whistle, with Kane and Christian Eriksen separating the duo.

Pochettino said he had discussed the incident with Alli, who has been accused of simulation on numerous occasions this season.

"After the Palace game we had a short chat about this situation," he said. "He is an easy target for other fans as it is easy to complain about or accuse Dele.

"He is very focused on trying to improve, we are focused on trying to help him. He is a great player, a great kid and a very competitive guy who wants to win.

"He is an amazing player with an amazing personality and of course he is always in focus, as [Wayne] Rooney was.

"I am happy with him and all players need to improve in different areas, not only in football. In these types of situations, it is about being clever.

"Don't be the focus for these types of situations. Be the focus for scoring great goals."

Alli has scored five goals and provided seven assists in 27 Premier League games this season.

Spurs host Rochdale in an FA Cup replay on Wednesday.